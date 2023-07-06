Myrtle Beach man finds lost ring, saves proposal for Tennessee couple

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chris Brumley was relaxing after a day of, metal detecting like he always does, on the beach. He didn’t realize his hobby would save one couple’s proposal.

Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol Officer, John Lively, said a Tennessee man came up to him and asked for officers to help him find his soon-to-be fiancée’s engagement ring.

He said they were taking pictures along the beach, when the man realized, he didn’t have the ring.

Lively added they called for backup, a K9 named Goggles, and even a crime scene investigator.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Beach proposal saved after community member, Myrtle Beach police help find ring in the sand

That’s when Brumley saw what was happening and stepped in to save the day.

“As soon as I started talking to the gentleman and I was like where were you standing? He was like ‘I think over here and I think over there’ and I was like take a deep breath, relax we’ll figure it out.”

PCF Lively said the overall search took 30 minutes until Brumley came and found the ring in 10.

“I was just ecstatic to see the community come together. So I mean he approached the police knowing that we would help him first of all,” Lively said.” Then you see this community member come up and also assist. He didn’t get asked, it wasn’t anything in that nature he did it out of the goodness of his heart.”

For Brumley, it was just another day finding things in the sand, but it’s being able to help the people that he cherishes the most.

“It was like I said no big deal. I told him a handshake and a smile that’s my payment. He was like how about a hug? And I was like bring it in. And then his fiancée give me a hug! And that was about it,” Brumley said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.