Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach man finds lost ring, saves proposal for Tennessee couple

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chris Brumley was relaxing after a day of, metal detecting like he always does, on the beach. He didn’t realize his hobby would save one couple’s proposal.

Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol Officer, John Lively, said a Tennessee man came up to him and asked for officers to help him find his soon-to-be fiancée’s engagement ring.

He said they were taking pictures along the beach, when the man realized, he didn’t have the ring.

Lively added they called for backup, a K9 named Goggles, and even a crime scene investigator.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Beach proposal saved after community member, Myrtle Beach police help find ring in the sand

That’s when Brumley saw what was happening and stepped in to save the day.

“As soon as I started talking to the gentleman and I was like where were you standing? He was like ‘I think over here and I think over there’ and I was like take a deep breath, relax we’ll figure it out.”

PCF Lively said the overall search took 30 minutes until Brumley came and found the ring in 10.

“I was just ecstatic to see the community come together. So I mean he approached the police knowing that we would help him first of all,” Lively said.” Then you see this community member come up and also assist. He didn’t get asked, it wasn’t anything in that nature he did it out of the goodness of his heart.”

For Brumley, it was just another day finding things in the sand, but it’s being able to help the people that he cherishes the most.

“It was like I said no big deal. I told him a handshake and a smile that’s my payment. He was like how about a hug? And I was like bring it in. And then his fiancée give me a hug! And that was about it,” Brumley said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed after being thrown from car in deadly Longs area crash
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Coroner’s office: 18-year-old dies almost 2 weeks after being pulled from ocean

Latest News

Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
Myrtle Beach searching for Poet Laureate
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
Grand Strand non-profit sees rise in struggle with homelessness