Memorial to be held for late Socastee High School basketball coach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Socastee High School is asking people to help them celebrate the life of their late basketball coach.

Derrick Hilton passed away Sunday night after battling cancer.

He has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016, and as a player, he went to a state championship game in 1998.

The celebration of Hilton’s life will be held Monday at 1 p.m., with doors opening at noon. It will take place at the high school’s main gym.

“Please come prepared to share stories and celebrate the life of a Socastee Brave who touched thousands and thousands of lives during his too brief time with us,” the school says.

Hilton was diagnosed with renal cancer in October 2022. Doctors told him it reached stage four, spreading to his hips and lungs.

