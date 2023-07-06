‘It’s going to be important to our city’: Myrtle Beach in search of poet laureate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is filled with art and now city officials want to add poetry into the mix.

“We have been a hotbed, so to speak, for artists and writers for many, many years,” said Cultural Resources Committee member Bettye Brookfield. “This is not a new thing.”

City leaders are now searching for a poet laureate.

“The duties of the poet laureate is to attend those civic sponsored events,” said Brian Schmitt, the city’s downtown research and development associate. “We just recently had the Vietnam memorial, that would be something very appropriate that our poet laureate could work to create some sort of poetry that honors that experience in the past, and what’s happening now.”

The idea originally came from councilmember Phil Render, who says it came about in discussions with his constituents. He says the city has a wealth of literary talent that can be put to good use.

Brookfield says when she heard about the idea, she was all in. She says, to her, this is personal

“My mother lived here part of the year and in Kentucky part of the year, so she, in her later years, walked on the beach here and wrote poetry and had some of it published,” said Brookfield. “She wasn’t a creative, visual artist, but she was speaking from her heart.

The committee hopes the poet laureate will engage with the community, both at city events and private ones

“Whether you’re at the library or your church or at your school, there will be a portal where you can request the poet laureate come speak at your engagement,” said Schmitt.

So what’s next? The committee is working to put together a selection panel that will come up with three finalists for the position by October.

“At the November workshop for council, they will be able to make those recommendations to council and council ultimately votes for the poet laureate,” said Schmitt.

Brookfield says she is excited to see this idea come to fruition

“This is something that inspires me, and I know it’s going to be important to our city too.”

