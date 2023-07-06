Submit a Tip
House arrest inmates who tamper with ankle monitors face more charges, solicitor says

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - GPS monitoring and ankle monitors are supposed to keep offenders away from victims but some offenders tamper with or remove the monitor according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Richardson said in reality any of us can come into contact with someone on house arrest. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office monitors inmates on house arrest and who have ankle monitors.

The Sheriff’s Office said they currently have 52 inmates on home detention and electric monitoring as of this month. This time last year, they had 50.

But, four total inmates either escaped or tampered with their electric monitoring device in 2022.

In 2021, there were the same number of incidents.

15th Circuit Jimmy Richardson believes the public isn’t as in much danger as a specific victim.

“Most of the time, they put these on to protect a particular person, ie. a victim of domestic violence,” he explained.” They can put that monitor and draw a circle around your house and they’re not as interested many of times in where the person goes as long as they don’t go around you.”

