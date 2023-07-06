Helping Hand says increase in homelessness is outpacing what they can provide in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Helping Hand in Myrtle Beach says they see homelessness increase the most during summertime.

Paul Flood, the Board Chairperson for Helping Hand, said the increase throughout the year overall is clear as well.

“Just our numbers over the last year, there’s somewhere around 30 or 35% more homeless that we’ve seen that have come through our doors over the past year,” said Flood “Our total households that we’ve seen is up about 25%.”

The National Alliance to End Homelessness shows that in 2022 there were 1,034 people homeless on a given night in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding area.

While Helping Hand receives funds from churches, individuals, the city of Myrtle Beach, and grants, it’s not enough to help out everyone that comes in.

The organization’s goal is to help individuals before they’re completely homeless so that they don’t have to live on the streets. Flood says they do this through rental assistance, food assistance, etc., but with the numbers increasing, it’s hard to keep up.

“We’re helping a lot of people hopefully before they get to that homeless stage, but it seems that the homelessness is outpacing what we’re necessarily able to accomplish,” said Flood.

During the pandemic Helping Hand received some relief funds which actually gave them the chance to help people more than they had before, even being able to cover all of what some people owed in rent. However, that money ran out back in 2021.

“We absolutely loved not having to turn away people, as sometimes happens,” said Flood.

Flood said they have several hundred people come in every year seeking out rental assistance, but they can only do so for about 100 people.

If you want to help out Helping Hand you can do so by donating food, money, or your time as a volunteer.

They also have a food drive coming up from July 24 to Aug. 4.

Anyone can drop off food items as well as hygiene items, at their location on Mr. Joe White Avenue. Items are also accepted at Myrtle Waves Water Park or Broadway Grand Prix.

