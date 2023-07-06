Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera

A woman strumming her guitar got the shock of a lifetime when a hawk silently crept up behind her. CNN, Nikki Kundanmal/TikTok, "The Birds"/Universal Pictures, Brittany Bronson/TikTok, UCF
By Jeanne Moos and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young woman recently got the shock of a lifetime while peacefully strumming her guitar at home.

It was a hawk sneaking up on her and her dog and making for a chaotic moment that turned into a viral video.

Watch the video like a hawk, because the hawk on the railing is going to sneak up behind Nikki Kundanmal.

She may be “contemplating giving up guitar,” but the hawk is contemplating dropping in for a snack.

Kundanmal may be blissfully unaware, but her feisty little dog Khushi started going nuts to warn her about the hawk.

“Khush hey! Uh uh, no barking! No barking! Uh uh, hey,” she says.

She notes she “yells out for her roommate who moved out months ago” as her energy drink spills onto her laptop. But the energy in the room only intensifies.

The hawk is screeching, the bowl is flying and then silence reigned. The bird flew the coop.

Commenters called this little TikTok video “a cinematic masterpiece.” Maybe it wasn’t Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” but it left viewers in suspense.

Nikki declined to do an interview, telling CNN “I’ve been very overwhelmed,” but “everything is good here.”

It sure made a hero out of little Khushi, who got off his tushy to defend mom.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed after being thrown from car in deadly Longs area crash
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Coroner’s office: 18-year-old dies almost 2 weeks after being pulled from ocean

Latest News

Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
New support column for Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride expected next week
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway