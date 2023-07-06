Submit a Tip
Gain spiritual peace at this Soul Healing Event in Myrtle Beach

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have you ever been moved so deeply by music that you feel like your heart cracks open?

Nevada Smith has been known to cause such experiences with her soulful, angelic voice.

She will be singing while Shelsea Teaches a Yin Yoga class. We will also join together in chanting and a deep savasana with sound healing.

This event is appropriate for all levels, no experience required.

Class will be held in the stunning brand new, modern event space above Black Drum Brewing, overlooking the ocean.

Pre-registration is required.

Questions? Text Shelsea 843-492-1042

Get your tickets here!

