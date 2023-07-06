Follow WMBF News on Threads!

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News is now Threading!

Threads, Meta’s text-based app that’s similar to Twitter, went live late Wednesday as a compliment to Instagram. WMBF News launched its account Thursday morning, along with a number of reporters and meteorologists.

Here’s a look at who to follow from WMBF if you decide to make the leap to Threads:

We’re also still on Twitter and will continue to post there as usual along with Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and through our pair of free mobile apps.

