Follow WMBF News on Threads!

By Michael Owens
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News is now Threading!

Threads, Meta’s text-based app that’s similar to Twitter, went live late Wednesday as a compliment to Instagram. WMBF News launched its account Thursday morning, along with a number of reporters and meteorologists.

MORE COVERAGE | What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival

Here’s a look at who to follow from WMBF if you decide to make the leap to Threads:

We’re also still on Twitter and will continue to post there as usual along with Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and through our pair of free mobile apps.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

