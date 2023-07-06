FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms continue through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our chance of showers & storms continues daily through the weekend. If you have plans outdoors, make sure you have the First Alert Weather App downloaded to stay in the loop with current radar.

TODAY

It’s another morning of mugginess and humidity. Temperatures will climb into the middle-upper 80s for the Grand Strand today with inland areas climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s to around 100° again this afternoon before a few storms develop later today.

Showers & storms will be lower in coverage today but it's still warm. (WMBF)

The coverage in storms will be lower than what we saw on Wednesday. Rain chances are at 30% today & any storm that develops will have the potential to bring frequent lightning and heavy rain. Right now, it’s looking like today will be the driest day through the end of the week.

INTO THE WEEKEND

The warm weather and high humidity will continue as we head through the weekend. Add in the risk of showers & storms and the forecast is exactly what you would expect for July in South Carolina.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s along the Grand Strand, while inland locations make a run for the lower 90s. Rain chances will be at 40% through Saturday before we decrease them to 30% for Sunday.

The heat index through the weekend will remain high with both days reaching values around 100°.

