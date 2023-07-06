Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars

A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New Jersey.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside a cargo ship carrying 5,000 cars at a New Jersey port Wednesday night, Newark’s fire chief said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a cargo ship at Port Newark around 9:30 p.m. and found the fire involving five to seven vehicles on the 10th floor. The blaze quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors, Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said at a news conference. Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire, but they were pushed back by the intense heat and two firefighters were lost, he said.

Firefighters weren’t initially able to find their colleagues, and outside rescue companies from around the state were called in. They were found and removed from the structure, but unfortunately they lost their lives, Jackson said.

“We lost two firefighters today,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at the scene. “A tragedy for us in the city of Newark and tragic for all firefighters who know what it means to go in a burning structure in a danger that you are going to have to experience when you do so.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed after being thrown from car in deadly Longs area crash
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Coroner’s office: 18-year-old dies almost 2 weeks after being pulled from ocean

Latest News

Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Derrick Hilton passed away Sunday night after battling cancer.
Memorial to be held for late Socastee High School basketball coach
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
DNA technology identifies body of woman found in 1975
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 4:47 p.m. to the 2000th block of N. Highway 701.
3 displaced by Horry County fire
Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. to 1301 N Walnut St,
1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting