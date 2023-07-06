Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three people are on the way to the hospital after a Thursday afternoon boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing on Bay Road.

Info. on Enterprise Boat Landing-area boat crash.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/Kb7Mkr7xdx — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 6, 2023

The crash has led to “critical injuries,” according to the agency.

Boaters are being asked to avoid the area. Officials also access to the Enterprise Boat Landing will be limited for some time.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash. The SCDNR later said its officers were responding and will provide more information later.

