Coastal Carolina volleyball announces 2023 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina volleyball head coach Jozsef Forman is excited to announce the 2023 fall schedule, which includes three weekend tournaments and 16 Sun Belt Conference matches.

The Chanticleers will play 16 of their slated 28 regular-season matches on the road away from the HTC Center and Conway, S.C.

Coastal will open up play in North Carolina at regional foe Charlotte, as the Chanticleers will compete in a two-day event. The Chants will face off with Elon (10 a.m. ET) on Friday, Aug. 25, and Charleston Southern (5 p.m. ET), before playing the host Charlotte 49ers (3 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Chanticleers will return to the friendly confines of the HTC Center to host their own weekend tournament on Aug. 31 through Sept. 2. There, CCU will battle TCU (6 p.m. ET) on Thursday, Aug. 31, and welcome North Florida (7 p.m. ET) on Friday, Sept. 1, before concluding the weekend versus Georgia (3 p.m. ET) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 2).

CCU will return to the road as the Chants will head north to College Park, Md., for a neutral site matchup with the Princeton Tigers (noon ET) before battling host Maryland in a nightcap (6 p.m. ET) on Friday, Sept. 8. Due to a scheduling conflict, the Chants will travel to Baltimore, Md., to finish up the weekend with a neutral contest against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Sept. 9, at noon ET.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Coastal will return home to host regional rival UNCW at 6 p.m. ET before hitting the road once more for four consecutive meetings. The Chants will finish the non-conference portion of the schedule with back-to-back contests against a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference programs in Duke (6 p.m. ET) and North Carolina (6 p.m. ET) on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, respectively.

The following weekend, Sept. 22-23, the Chants will again be on the road, as Coach Forman’s squad will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to open Sun Belt Conference action against Georgia State. Friday night’s contest is slated for 6 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s match will start at 1 p.m. ET.

After conference home bouts versus Appalachian State on Sept. 29-30, the Chanticleers will travel to Georgia Southern on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7. Friday night’s contest is slated for 6 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s game will start at 1 p.m. ET for both weekends.

The next four matches will come at the HTC Center versus Old Dominion and James Madison. CCU will host the Monarchs on Oct. 13-14 before welcoming 2022 Sun Belt Conference Champions JMU on Oct. 20-21. Once again, Friday night’s contests is slated for 6 p.m. ET, while Saturday’s matches will start at 1 p.m. ET.

The run of matches versus the new Sun Belt Conference foes will continue with a two-match road series in Huntington, W.V., at Marshall on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, with matches slated for 6 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET, respectively, before wrapping up the regular-season home slate with South Alabama on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4.

The Chants will conclude the regular season on the road at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference West Division Champions in Texas State on Nov. 9-10.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championships will once again be held at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala., and will take place on Nov. 15-19.

For complete coverage of CCU women’s volleyball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalVball (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.