Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Camera operator at Yankee Stadium hit in the head by overthrown ball, carried out on stretcher

A camera operator at Yankee Stadium in New York was injured Wednesday night when he was struck in the head by an overthrown ball. (Source: @RadioBrett / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A camera operator at Yankee Stadium in New York was injured Wednesday night when he was hit in the head by an overthrown ball.

The wild throw happened in the fifth inning, when Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson threw a ball toward first base to get Yankee Anthony Volpe out.

The ball flew over first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and struck Pete Stendel, a cameraman for YES Network who was positioned behind him.

A video shared by Twitter user @RadioBrett shows Stendel raising a hand in the air as he is carted off the field on a stretcher.

After the game, YES Network confirmed Stendel was “conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital after being struck in the head by a ball in tonight’s game.”

Play was paused for around 17 minutes before the game resumed. The Orioles beat the Yankees 6–3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed after being thrown from car in deadly Longs area crash
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Coroner’s office: 18-year-old dies almost 2 weeks after being pulled from ocean

Latest News

Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
Video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows a crack in a steel beam holding up a giant roller coaster at...
New support column for Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride expected next week
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:23 p.m. to the area of the Enterprise Boat Landing...
Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway