Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

The Gorman family is mourning their daughter after she was killed in a tragic accident while tubing on a lake in South Dakota. (Source: KSFY)
By Beth Warden, Dakota News Now staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A family is mourning their daughter after she was killed in a tragic accident while tubing on a lake in South Dakota.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened Monday afternoon on Lake Madison, about 30 miles west of the Minnesota border.

Witnesses told deputies that a jet ski collided with a young girl on an innertube.

The girl was identified as Emily Gorman, an eighth grader from Harrisburg. She died from her injuries.

Those who knew Emily best called her Emmy, her mother Stacy Gorman said. She loved her family’s pugs, volleyball, root beer and quesadillas.

Her family said Emily was a great listener and always eager to learn. Emily was just selected to be on the Welcome Team at Harrisburg North Middle School.

“She was so proud and happy to get selected to do that, to help those sixth graders come into middle school,” her father Eric Gorman said.

Emily’s final day was spent on Lake Madison doing what she loved – boating and tubing.

The Gorman family has spent summers on the lake since 2016. Emily was the middle child of three girls.

Although they are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, Emily’s parents said they cherish the time they got to spend with her.

“I’m just so unbelievably proud to be Emmy’s mom,” Stacy Gorman said. “She gave me the best years of my life.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to be her dad,” Eric Gorman agreed.

Emily’s funeral services will be held next week at Central Church. The Harrisburg School District is also providing counseling to students.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed after being thrown from car in deadly Longs area crash
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Coroner’s office: 18-year-old dies almost 2 weeks after being pulled from ocean

Latest News

Critical injuries reported in boat crash along Intracoastal Waterway
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher’s beating death
Student debt
Expert advice on student loan repayment options