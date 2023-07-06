Submit a Tip
3 displaced by Horry County fire

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 4:47 p.m. to the 2000th block of N. Highway 701.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three people are without their home after a Wednesday afternoon structure fire in the Loris area.

According to the agency, the fire was put under control, and no injuries were reported.

The three people displaced will be offered help from the Red Cross, officials say.

The Loris Fire Department and the Tabor City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

