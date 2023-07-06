1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. to 1301 N Walnut St.

At the scene, officers found a man and a woman shot inside a vehicle that ran off the road and into a yard.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital.

The man, 44-year-old Derrick Hester, died of his injuries, the police department said. Meanwhile, the woman is in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and to call Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845 with any information on the shooting.

