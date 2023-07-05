Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SC’s top attorney, FCC warns of student loan scams after High Court ruling

Attorney General Alan Wilson says in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject...
Attorney General Alan Wilson says in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, there could be a rise in scams.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina’s attorney general says he is teaming up with the FCC to warn people about a potential rise in scams involving student loan debt.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, there could be a rise in scams.

Because of the large amount of news coverage, the attorney general’s office says scammers may use robocalls and robotexts to mislead people.

“Scam calls and texts often use broadly publicized current events to add legitimacy and familiarity to their fraudulent schemes,” a news release from the attorney general’s office reads. “Scammers might use these calls or texts to pressure consumers to make a payment or provide private information.”

Some of these texts may offer some form of student loan debt relief or pretend to be from a student loan forgiveness center. Others may reference a fake settlement with the Department of Education.

The attorney’s general office provided these tips to avoid scams:

Consumers should be aware that they are likely communicating with a scammer if:

  • You are pressured to send money or give personal information.
  • The caller requests an upfront payment in order to apply or appeal your application.
  • You are directed to any website outside of StudentAid.gov
  • You are requested to contact them via app-based message platforms.
  • The call or text message claims to be from a “student loan forgiveness center” or a state “forgiveness center.”
  • The call is made using a suspicious caller ID, such as a name that is inconsistent with the substance of the message, or the same area code and first three digits of your phone number.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
SCHP: Driver killed in single-car crash near Conway
Fourth of July
LIST: Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand
Jets flyover the Grand Strand coast for the 14th Annual Salute from the Shore.
‘It’s a great tradition’: Organizers estimate over 1 million people line S.C. coast for ‘Salute from the Shore’

Latest News

Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
Police seek four suspects who stole car, led officer on chase in North Myrtle Beach
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden to visit Midlands on Thursday
In a Facebook post, the fire rescue says from 8 a.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, they were...
Horry County firefighters respond to record amount of calls over 24-hour period