SCDNR arrests driver of deadly June boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway

A Horry County man is facing charges in connection to a June boat crash that left his passenger dead.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Horry County man is facing charges in connection to a June boat crash that left his passenger dead.

Matthew Brown, 29, is charged by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with felony boating under the influence and obstruction of justice.

Horry County Fire Rescue and SCDNR responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. on June 18 near Burcale Road on the Intracoastal Waterway.

SCDNR said a jon boat collided with a dock. Jacob Williams, 24, of Myrtle Beach, was thrown from the boat when it hit the dock, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Williams’ body was found the day after the crash.

“Our thoughts are with those who lost a loved one in this incident,” SCDNR stated in a tweet.

Brown was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday. His bond hearing is set for 2 p.m.

