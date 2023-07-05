Submit a Tip
Psychologist weighs in on how Vets with PTSD can deal with triggering sounds

By Julia Richardson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Vietnam War Veteran John Giles said he enjoys the Fourth of July because he knows there will be days of fireworks.

“You expect to hear fireworks going off every night for about a week,” Giles said.

But, when he does not know what to expect, anything sounding like an explosion could be triggering.

“It would make me jump,” he said.

While this feeling is common for many veterans, Kristy Watters, a clinical psychologist at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, said some experience more serious symptoms.

“Fireworks can cue many memories of combat, explosions or just particular experiences while deployed,” Watters said.

Like Giles, Service Officer Curtis Cain for VFW post 10420 is excited to celebrate. But, he said every veteran, including himself, deals with memories of their times serving differently. He recalled serving in Afghanistan.

“It was known as a place where rockets fly,” Cain said.

And even if fireworks are not triggering, other things can be.

“A lot of post-traumatic stress disorder, a lot of anxiety issues that Veterans experience,” Cain said.

Because triggers can vary from person to person, Watters said one of the best ways to support Veterans is by listening.

“People can’t understand if they don’t know if they haven’t been there,” Watters said.

She said to ask questions and invite veterans into the conversation.

And, for those who know they may be triggered, Watters said self-care is essential, and additional resources are available.

“We have a number of apps...VA recognized apps that they can download for free, the mindfulness coach or the PTSD Coach that is self-guided, so it helps them work through and come up with plans individually,” Watters said.

But, despite triggers, Cain said the Fourth of July brings Veterans a sense of pride.

“The fireworks and all of that…I just remember, when I was there, coming home and having that good time when I could,” Cain said.

Watters said while some of the solutions she suggests can be helpful, they are only short-term solutions. She encourages veterans who are struggling to seek long-term care.

