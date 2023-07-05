Power restored to more than 3,500 Horry County residents after strong winds, lightning caused outages

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 3,500 residents in Horry County were without power Wednesday afternoon due to storms rolling through the county.

Horry Electric Cooperative said crews continue to respond to outages scattered across the county as storms bring high winds and lightning.

Around 2:30 p.m. a high concentration of outages hitting members served out of the Nixonville substation, and 3,520 people were without power. Horry Electric provided an update at 5:15 p.m. saying “We have five outages impacting 981 members.”

Just after 6 p.m., HEC’s outages page shows the power has been restored to most residents in the area.

Crews continue to bring power back to all residents affected.

To report an outage visit the HEC outages page.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.