Power outages affecting more than 3,500 Horry County residents

HEC outages
HEC outages(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 3,500 residents in Horry County are dealing with power outages Wednesday afternoon due to storms rolling through the county.

Horry Electric Cooperative said crews are responding to the outages scattered across the county with a high concentration of outages hitting members served out of the Nixonville substation.

The HEC outages page shows the 3,502 residents affected are in the area of Highway 90 and 22 since 2:24 p.m.

There is no indication as to when the power will be restored.

To report an outage visit the HEC outages page.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

