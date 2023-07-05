Submit a Tip
Police seek four suspects who stole car, led officer on chase in North Myrtle Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police are searching for four people who they said stole a car and led an officer on a chase.

North Myrtle Beach police said Officer Reilly was patrolling early Friday morning when he saw a car speeding down Highway 17.

Reilly tried to catch up to the car when it made a turn down 48th Avenue South, toward Ocean Boulevard, according to the department.

Police said the officer tried to perform a traffic stop when the people inside the car started jumping out of the car and running away.

WAY TO GO WEDNESDAY 👏 On June 30th, 2023 around 4:00 in the morning, Officer Reilly was patrolling his sector of North...

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Police on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Additional officers were called to the scene to try and find those who ran off.

During the investigation, Reilly called the owner of the car who didn’t know that the car was gone.

“It was discovered that Officer Reilly intercepted a vehicle that was just stolen,” according to the police department. “Thanks to Officer Reilly being a proactive patrolman and a good investigator, four thieves were stopped from successfully stealing the car.”

The car was returned to the owner, while officers continued the investigation.

Detectives found surveillance video of the people who stole the car.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it will release the pictures of the people involved soon in an effort to capture them.

Anyone with information on the case can call the tip line at 843-447-9376.

