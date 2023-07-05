Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

One of a kind eating experience at O.A.K. Prime Kitchen and Bar

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At O.A.K. Prime, their culinary and mixology philosophy is simple.

Why be like everyone else, when you can be One of A Kind!

With this philosophy and customers in mind, you can be sure that they use only the freshest, never frozen ingredients.

Together, Chef Jerrett “JK” King, a native of Myrtle Beach and Chris “Smallz” Roberts, along with the rest of the O.A.K. Prime family welcome you to the O.A.K. experience.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
SCHP: Driver killed in single-car crash near Conway
Jets flyover the Grand Strand coast for the 14th Annual Salute from the Shore.
‘It’s a great tradition’: Organizers estimate over 1 million people line S.C. coast for ‘Salute from the Shore’

Latest News

Hammock Day Fest
Get ready to hang out with the National Hammock Day Festival
O.A.K. Prime Kitchen & Bar
Dining with Dockery: O.A.K. Prime Kitchen & Bar
Windows and Doors LLC (Bogs)
Window and Door LLC are the winners of Best of the Grand Strand 2023 for Windows and Covering
Grand Strand Today - O.A.K. Prime Kitchen and Bar Pt 1