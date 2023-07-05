Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say

Water rescue officials in Oak Island are warning visitors about a series of Portuguese man o’ war sightings and stings. (SOURCE: WECT)
By Zach Solon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina are warning visitors about a series of Portuguese man o’ war sightings and stings as thousands flock to the state’s beaches for the summer season.

Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Pete Grendze said at least six people, including four children, have recently been stung by the jellyfish-looking creatures within the past week.

“We have had numerous jellyfish stings in the last couple of days and, in fact, walking the beach today in a 100-yard span I saw five of them up on the beach,” Grendze said.

Grendze says the man o’ wars tend to migrate to the area in the summer once the water warms up. He said he’s been stung before by them and described the pain as a constant burning sensation.

“It’s like a rope burn that keeps burning, so it’s nasty until you take care of it,” Grendze said. “Then, they usually clear up pretty quickly. Sometimes, they will last several days so you have to keep rinsing the area with fresh water for two to three days afterward.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that man o’ wars can still sting you weeks after they wash up on shore.

Emergency response teams in Oak Island have placed purple flags along the beach to indicate the presence of potentially-dangerous marine life near the shore. Oak Island does not have lifeguards on duty along the beach.

Grendze said anyone who comes across a man o’ war should try to stay away from it.

“Cover it up if you can,” he said. “Cover it up with sand because that way somebody else won’t accidentally step on it. Leave it alone. You’re not going to get it back in the water. Once they hit land, they’re dead, they’re done. If you do get stung, the best thing they want you to do is to flush the area. If you have vinegar, that’s the best because it neutralizes the toxin.”

Grendze said he still believes the best way to deal with a sting is to avoid the man o’ wars and not get stung in the first place.

“Just leave them alone because even though they look dead on the ground, their tentacles can still be full of venom,” he said. “So, just watch out, the tentacles could be 2 feet to 3 feet long and you won’t even see them.”

Oak Island posts updated beach conditions on the town website.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
SCHP: Driver killed in single-car crash near Conway

Latest News

Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
‘Busiest time of year’: HCFR breaks record number of calls during holiday weekend
Georgetown County begins using new, safer mosquito spray
Florence County deputies uncover 6 kilos of cocaine in hidden car compartment
Police seek four suspects who stole car, led officer on chase in North Myrtle Beach