Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit

JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston...
JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston in the coming months(JetBlue Airlines via MGN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID KOENIG
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - JetBlue says it won’t appeal a judge’s ruling against its partnership with American Airlines, effectively dropping the deal in an effort to salvage its purchase of Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston in the coming months and “turn even more focus” on its proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit.

The U.S. Justice Department sued to block both the JetBlue-American deal and JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit on grounds that they would hurt competition. The government said consumers would suffer if Spirit — the nation’s biggest discount airline — is eliminated.

JetBlue hopes that dropping the deal with American might persuade the Justice Department to let the Spirit purchase go ahead.

A federal judge decided in May that JetBlue and American must end their partnership, called the Northeast Alliance, because it violates U.S. antitrust law. Shortly after JetBlue’s announcement Wednesday, American said it respects JetBlue’s “decision to focus on its other antitrust and regulatory challenges,” but it will press ahead with its own appeal in the case.

JetBlue’s decision to choose a purchase of Spirit over a geographically limited deal with American grew more likely in recent weeks, as JetBlue declined to say whether it would appeal the Northeast Alliance ruling.

While the deal with American helped JetBlue grow in one region of the country, buying Spirit would let JetBlue grow quickly to nearly 10% of the nationwide air-travel market. That would make JetBlue much closer in size to United, Delta, Southwest — and American.

Last month, JetBlue and American asked U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin to let them keep selling selling tickets on each other’s flights, an arrangement called code-sharing, and offering reciprocal frequent-flyer benefits. It now appears that those features will also go away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
SCHP: Driver killed in single-car crash near Conway

Latest News

Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
Florence County deputies uncover 6 kilos of cocaine in hidden car compartment
Police seek four suspects who stole car, led officer on chase in North Myrtle Beach
Police in Colorado say this unidentified man is suspected of stealing women's underwear.
Man accused of stealing women’s underwear from apartment building laundry rooms