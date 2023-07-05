Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police respond to nearly 800 calls during 4th of July

Horry County Police Department vehicles
Horry County Police Department vehicles(Source: HCPD Facebook page)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a busy Fourth of July for the Horry County Police Department.

The department revealed its officers worked 798 calls for service during the 24-hour period of July 4. It almost doubles last year’s numbers, which were 484 calls for service.

HCPD said in both years the most common calls were ordinance violations, traffic stops, nuisance/disturbance calls and parking complaints.

“Higher level and violent crimes were few and far between,” HCPD posted on its Facebook page.

This comes after Horry County Fire Rescue posted it had a record-breaking 24 hours from July 3 to July 4 when it responded to over 300 calls.

A spokesperson for HCFR said the increase in calls is due to population growth along with more visitors coming to the area for the holiday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.
1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say
Matthew Brown appears for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested in...
Judge sets bond for suspected DUI driver in deadly boating crash on Intracoastal Waterway
SCHP: Driver killed in single-car crash near Conway

Latest News

Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals
‘Busiest time of year’: HCFR breaks record number of calls during holiday weekend
Georgetown County begins using new, safer mosquito spray
Florence County deputies uncover 6 kilos of cocaine in hidden car compartment
Police seek four suspects who stole car, led officer on chase in North Myrtle Beach