Horry County police respond to nearly 800 calls during 4th of July

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a busy Fourth of July for the Horry County Police Department.

The department revealed its officers worked 798 calls for service during the 24-hour period of July 4. It almost doubles last year’s numbers, which were 484 calls for service.

HCPD said in both years the most common calls were ordinance violations, traffic stops, nuisance/disturbance calls and parking complaints.

“Higher level and violent crimes were few and far between,” HCPD posted on its Facebook page.

This comes after Horry County Fire Rescue posted it had a record-breaking 24 hours from July 3 to July 4 when it responded to over 300 calls.

A spokesperson for HCFR said the increase in calls is due to population growth along with more visitors coming to the area for the holiday.

