Horry County firefighters respond to record amount of calls over 24-hour period

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Within 24 hours, the Horry County Fire Rescue got to over 300 calls, and they say that is a record.

In a Facebook post, the fire rescue says from 8 a.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, they were called and dispatched 301 times.

“Our crews are committed to excellence, and we couldn’t provide the service we do for the residents and guests of Horry County without their daily dedication and care or the trust of the people we serve,” the post states.

Officials are calling it a 24-hour record for the department.

“Today, and every day, we want to recognize the hard work of the first responders and staff who make up the ranks of HCFR and the people who give us their support,” the post reads.

This is the first time the fire rescue says they have reached 300 calls in a shift.

The department did not say what the previous 24-hour record was.

