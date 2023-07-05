Submit a Tip
Get ready to hang out with the National Hammock Day Festival

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - July 22, 2023 from 2pm - 8pm is NATIONAL HAMMOCK DAY at The Hammock Shops Village.

Come out and see live music like Big Daddy Love, The Tams, Wade Hill and the Revival, and more! Food trucks galore, plenty of kids events, and a LIVE hammock giveaway every HOUR!

You DON’T want to miss this!

100% of hammock sale proceeds this day benefit the Teach My People foundation.

Mark your calendars and get ready for National Hammock Day!

It’s FREE!

