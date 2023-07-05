Georgetown County fire crews respond to crash with medevac

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Fire and EMS says they are on the scene of a Wednesday single-vehicle crash.

It happened on Pennyroyal Road at Reown Drive.

Crews say the vehicle rolled over and a medevac was needed. A medevac is an abbreviation for medical evacuation.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

There is no official word yet on anyone’s condition or how many people were in the car.

