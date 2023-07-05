Submit a Tip
Florence County deputies uncover 6 kilos of cocaine in hidden car compartment

Florence County deputies seized 6 kilos and nearly $200,000 during a traffic stop Friday along...
Florence County deputies seized 6 kilos and nearly $200,000 during a traffic stop Friday along I-95.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop for speeding led to the discovery of cocaine and money along I-95, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the FCSO Criminal Enforcement Unit stopped a Jeep around midnight Friday for speeding near the 163-mile marker on I-95.

Authorities said they became suspicious and got consent to search the Jeep.

During the search, deputies said they found an electronically operated hidden compartment, often known as a “trap” which is used to transport drugs.

Deputies said once they gained access they found six kilos of cocaine nearly $200,000 in cash.

The driver, Keisy Peguero, and the passenger, Jose Hernandez-Severino, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

The two were released on Monday after posting $100,000 bonds each.

Keisy Peguero, Jose Hernandez-Severino
Keisy Peguero, Jose Hernandez-Severino(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

