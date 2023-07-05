Florence County deputies uncover 6 kilos of cocaine in hidden car compartment
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop for speeding led to the discovery of cocaine and money along I-95, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the FCSO Criminal Enforcement Unit stopped a Jeep around midnight Friday for speeding near the 163-mile marker on I-95.
Authorities said they became suspicious and got consent to search the Jeep.
During the search, deputies said they found an electronically operated hidden compartment, often known as a “trap” which is used to transport drugs.
Deputies said once they gained access they found six kilos of cocaine nearly $200,000 in cash.
The driver, Keisy Peguero, and the passenger, Jose Hernandez-Severino, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.
The two were released on Monday after posting $100,000 bonds each.
