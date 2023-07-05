FIRST ALERT: More clouds today, another round of storms this afternoon & evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good morning & welcome back from the holiday weekend. We hope you had a great time celebrating the 4th of July with friends and family. Our forecast doesn’t change much as we head into the middle of the week. Another round of showers & storms will arrive later today as temperatures remain warm.

TODAY

It’s a mild & muggy start again today. Temperatures are in the mid-upper 70s this morning and will continue to climb into the upper 80s on the beaches this afternoon. The further inland you go, the warmer temperatures will climb with some spots reaching the low-middle 90s by this afternoon.

More clouds around today before showers & thunderstorms work back into the forecast. (WMBF)

One difference you may notice earlier today is the increased cloud cover across the area. More clouds will be around and should keep the heat index below heat advisory criteria today. Still, don’t let that fool you. It will feel like 100° in most locations today.

Expect a better coverage in showers and storms through the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon, expect an increasing amount of showers & storms today. There’s enough energy in the atmosphere to expect a big coverage in showers & storms today. A few storms could be on the strong side with frequent lightning, gusty winds & heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk for today. For the summer, that’s a pretty typical threshold we’re in most days. We’ll keep an eye on those storms this afternoon and into the evening hours.

TONIGHT

Showers and storms should continue through the first half of the evening before diminishing in coverage and pushing off to the east. Like the previous couple nights, a few storms could linger into the late evening hours with plenty of lightning around. If you have plans for this evening, make sure to check the First Alert Weather App before you head out.

It's mild & muggy tonight with a few showers & storms lingering. (WMBF)

Overnight, temperatures will remain mild & muggy. We’ll only fall into the low-mid 70s tonight.

REST OF THE WEEK

Our pattern remains unchanged in the way of showers & storm chances through the rest of the week. The only difference looks to be the coverage for Thursday & Friday. Unlike today, there looks to be more of the scattered variety showers & thunderstorms. Highs will still be warm through the end of the week with readings in the upper 80s for the beaches and low-mid 90s for inland areas.

Here's a look at the forecast for the next four days. Hot, humid with daily storm chances. (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, slightly drier air will try to work into the region but it will have a hard time fully moving into the Grand Strand. We’ll keep rain chances around for each afternoon with a 30-40% chance of showers & thunderstorms. The heat index through the end of the weekend will remain in the triple digits, especially before those storms form each day.

