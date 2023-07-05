Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: O.A.K. Prime Kitchen & Bar

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for another Dining with Dockery and we have a treat for you this week.

We’re headed up to O.A.K. Prime Kitchen & Bar located at 4210 River Oaks Drive!

In today’s episode, Andrew samples some of the staples and lets you know what all they offer at O.A.K.

The menu consists of healthy options, handhelds, steak & other entrees. For a look at the full menu, visit their website here.

You can watch the entire episode in the video above to see what Andrew thought of the food.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

