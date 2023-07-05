‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Fire Rescue says two people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday night crash in the Longs area.

Crews were called out at 10:17 p.m. to the area of Dewitt Road and Old Chesterfield Road for a two-vehicle crash.

The fire rescue says “critical injuries” were reported.

As of Wednesday morning, it is unclear how the two people hospitalized are doing.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.