Coroner’s office: 18-year-old dies almost 2 weeks after being pulled from ocean

Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has ruled on an 18-year-old’s death who was pulled from the ocean last month.

Daniel Rowe, from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Rowe was pulled from the ocean on June 20 near 12th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

The case has been ruled an accidental drowning, McSpadden says.

