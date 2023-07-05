Submit a Tip
Coroner IDs 35-year-old driver killed in Fourth of July crash near Conway

(Credit: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died in a crash in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 35-year-old Travis Shannon died in the single-car wreck.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along Highway 378 near Tampa Lane, which about three miles west of Conway.

Tidwell said a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading west on Highway 378 when the SUV ran off the road and overturned.

Shannon was the driver and the only person inside the SUV.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

