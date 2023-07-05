Submit a Tip
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed after being thrown from car in deadly Longs area crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and three others were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in the Longs area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and three others were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in the Longs area.

It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.

Now, the Horry County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 15-year-old Ry Siah Stanley. He was ejected from the vehicle after it hit a brick wall near Dewitt Road in Longs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say

The 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling west on the road. LCpl. Lena Butler said the car was traveling “too fast for conditions” and drove off the right side of the road.

The car then hit a ditch, a brick wall, and then overturned, Butler said.

Stanley was taken by EMS to an area hospital where he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

There is no update on the condition of the 3 others hurt in the crash.

