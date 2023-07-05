Submit a Tip
Conway area house hit by lightning as storms pass through Horry County

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Long Leaf Pine Drive after it was...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Long Leaf Pine Drive after it was struck by lightning.(Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been displaced after a house was hit by lightning in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Long Leaf Pine Drive for reports of a house fire.

The agency said the home had been hit by a lightning strike as storms hit the area.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the two people who have been displaced.

