City of Myrtle Beach completes sand fencing in an effort to rebuild dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One part of Myrtle Beach’s efforts to rebuild its sand dunes is complete.

The city announced that the sand fencing project was completed on Friday.

The fencing stretches from the city’s southernmost point to the northernmost point at 82nd Avenue North.

Hurricane Ian wiped out most of the city’s sand dunes, which serve as the first line of defense against storm surge.

The hope is that the sand fencing will help rebuild the sand dunes naturally over time, while the city waits for the federal government’s beach renourishment project to get underway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that Myrtle Beach will receive 650,000 cubic yards of sand.

Mark Kruea, the spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, said he expects the beach renourishment project to get underway in 2024, but no firm dates have been set on when that will happen.

Kruea added that crews will be back out on the beach to install seagrass sprigs around the fencing to also help with the sand dune rebuild.

