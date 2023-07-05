Submit a Tip
Caught on Cam: Company explains rules regarding cameras at Grand Strand short-term rentals

Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.
Short-term rental owners battle over whether or not to put security cameras on their properties.(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions of people are set to vacation in the Grand Strand over the summer, and many will rent out short-term rentals through Airbnb, VRBO and other companies.

But do you know the rules regarding cameras in short-term rental homes?

A spokesperson for Airbnb said they require hosts to disclose any security camera, or other surveillance equipment at or around their listing, on their listing page, so that it is visible to guests before booking.

The company said cameras or other surveillance devices are never allowed to be concealed and are prohibited in private spaces like bathrooms, bedrooms or other sleeping areas.

However, Airbnb said it has recently seen a rise in false allegations of hidden cameras inside of rentals, making travelers uneasy about staying in short-term rental homes.

It’s one of the reasons why homeowners like Stephanie Diaz, who owns two vacation properties in the South Strand, are weighing the pros and cons of putting security cameras on rental properties.

“My husband and I, after we got robbed the first time, we talked about putting cameras on the exterior of the home,” Diaz said.

Diaz said she and her husband had furniture stolen from their vacation property in Surfside Beach a few years ago. Because of this, she said they want to put security cameras outside of their home.

“It’s kind of a fine line. I mean, I would never ever put cameras inside. I don’t think it’s necessary,” Diaz explained. “To me, it’s a fine line if you ever do it on your exterior. Certainly, you can again position your cameras during the time when your rental season is on. So, your people can look up and go ‘Oh yeah, they’re not spying on me.’”

Airbnb added that if travelers or hosts have a safety concern during an active stay, to call their 24-hour Safety Line. They said it connects them directly to their Safety team for support.

Myrtle Beach police said they will get involved in a hidden camera case if they determine there is something suspicious about it and the incident is within city limits.

