Alligator involved in July 4th attack did not show signs of being fed by humans

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) released the necropsy results for an alligator that killed a Hilton Head Island woman on the 4th of July.

According to SCDNR, the nearly 10-foot male alligator did not show any signs that it had been recently fed by humans.

The gator was captured and euthanized after killing a woman in the Spanish Wells community on Tuesday morning.

Holly Jenkins, 69, was found at the edge of the lagoon and appeared to be unresponsive. First responders tried to get to the woman, but her body was being guarded by an alligator.

SCDNR said initial information from the scene was that the woman was walking her dog near the lagoon when the alligator attacked.

An autopsy was scheduled Wednesday for Jenkins. The Beaufort County coroner said results will not likely be available until Thursday morning.

SCDNR said nearly any body of water in the Lowcountry could have alligators living in it.

This alligator activity chart from SCDNR shows that alligators are ending mating season and are in nesting season.

(SC DNR)

SCDNR has some tips to help keep you safe.

  • Never feed alligators. It’s illegal and teaches alligators to associate humans with food.
  • Avoid swimming or playing in areas where alligators are living.
  • Keep pets out of the water if alligators are present.
  • And finally, do not approach alligators.

DNR says the best thing to do is simply keep your distance and leave them alone if possible.

If you feel like an alligator is causing problems or might be a danger to others, please click here to find the phone number to report the alligator to DNR in your region.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Horry County

Horry County Police Department vehicles

Horry County police respond to nearly 800 calls during 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristin Nelson
It was a busy Fourth of July for the Horry County Police Department.

Grand Strand News

Crews completed the sand fencing project to help rebuild and restore sand dunes in Myrtle Beach...

City of Myrtle Beach completes sand fencing in an effort to rebuild dunes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristin Nelson
One part of Myrtle Beach’s efforts to rebuild its sand dunes is complete.

Forecast

Showers & storms will be lower in coverage today but it's still warm.

FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms continue through the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Dockery
Our chance of showers & storms continues daily through the weekend. It's our typical July pattern.

Horry County

Derrick Hilton passed away Sunday night after battling cancer.

Memorial to be held for late Socastee High School basketball coach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Leatherwood
Socastee High School is asking people to help them celebrate the life of their late basketball coach.

Horry County

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 4:47 p.m. to the 2000th block of N. Highway 701.

3 displaced by Horry County fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Leatherwood
Three people are without their home after a Wednesday afternoon structure fire in the Loris area.

Latest News

Crime

Police were called out around 6:20 p.m. to 1301 N Walnut St,

1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Leatherwood
The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Horry County

Memorial to be held for late Socastee High School basketball coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
WMBF News Today at 6

Horry County

Horry County police respond to nearly 800 calls during 4th of July

Updated: 3 hours ago
WMBF News Today at 6

Grand Strand News

City of Myrtle Beach completes sand fencing in an effort to rebuild dunes

Updated: 3 hours ago
WMBF News Today at 6

Crime

1 killed, 1 hurt in Lumberton shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
WMBF News Today at 6

State

A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme...

Kangaroo, alpaca among animals seized from trailer in Moncks Corner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marissa Lute
A Moncks Corner man has been cited after more than 30 animals were found suffering from extreme heat over the weekend.