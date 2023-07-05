1 dead, 3 hurt in single-vehicle Horry County crash, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and three others were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in the Longs area.

It happened at 10:18 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.

A 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling west on the road. LCpl. Lena Butler said the car was traveling “too fast for conditions” and drove off the right side of the road.

The car then hit a ditch, a brick wall and then overturned, Butler said.

There were five people in the car.

The driver was not hurt. However, one of the passengers died and three others were taken to the hospital, according to Butler.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash. In a Tuesday night Facebook post, the department stated it was a two-vehicle crash. However, a news release from Highway Patrol stated it was a single-vehicle crash.

