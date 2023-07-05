1 dead, 1 hurt after Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another hurt after a Tuesday night crash near the Sellers area.

It happened at 8:41 p.m. on Secondary 500 near U.S. 301.

A 2001 Toyota Solara was driving south, drove off the road and hit a ditch, according to LCpl. Lena Butler.

The driver died, and the passenger was taken to the hospital, Butler said. The condition of the passenger was not made immediately available.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

