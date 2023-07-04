Submit a Tip
VIDEO: Georgia deputy pulls driver from burning car

By Dal Cannady and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a driver’s life after a fiery crash.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office posted video of Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor coming to a woman’s rescue Saturday evening. The deputy got called to Highway 46 on a report that a car had gone off the road and into the woods, WTOC reports.

Body camera footage shows when Taylor arrived, there were smoke and flames under the woman’s car. The deputy smashed the window and told the driver to get out.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, whose name has not been released, was having a medical emergency and seemed groggy when Taylor tried to help her.

Taylor quickly pulled the woman out of the car, getting her to safety before it fully caught fire. The rescue and fire happened in less than five minutes.

While Taylor shied away from the attention, Candler County Sheriff John Miles spoke about the deputy’s heroic efforts.

“Sgt. Taylor responded the way we hope we all would respond to a critical situation just like that,” Miles said. “People were able to see the job Sgt. Taylor did and the kind of work first responders do all the time.”

Thanks to Taylor’s quick response, the driver is expected to make a full recovery.

