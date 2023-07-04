State pays out 6-figures for patient ‘slip and fall’ at Georgetown hospital

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina paid out a woman who claimed her trip to a hospital in Georgetown left her worse off than when she arrived.

In February 2019, Robin Reiske was admitted to the Waccamaw Community Hospital after complaining of chest pain and discomfort but ended up requiring surgery for her leg.

She alleged in a 2021 lawsuit, that was because of the hospital’s “gross negligence” during her stay. Court documents state that her injuries were a direct result of the hospital “deviating from the generally accepted standard of care”.

At the hospital, Reiske underwent a physical showing significant weakness in the body and received a heart score of four. She also had an extensive medical history, including a stroke and seizure disorder.

While being transferred from a bedside commode to her wheelchair, she fell, according to the suit.

The filing alleged that “despite being a fall risk” there was nothing in place to help Reiske, such as a gait belt, lift aids or standby assistance at the time.

The fall left her with leg fractures that required surgery and rehabilitation causing pain and suffering in addition to more medical bills.

The State Insurance Reserve Fund reports Reiske has been paid $200,000.

