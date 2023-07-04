Submit a Tip
Scotland County Schools hires new superintendent

(Pexels/Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – When students head back to school in Scotland County, they will have a new district leader.

The Scotland County Board of Education announced Monday that it selected Dr. Adell Baldwin as the next superintendent for the school district.

The board reviewed applications from a field of 20 candidates who came from six different states.

“Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Baldwin’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve SCS students, employees, and the community for years to come,” the school district said in a statement.

Baldwin’s career has spanned more than 25 years in North and South Carolina.

He most recently served as a principal for Marion County School District. He also held positions as the chief operations officer for the Center for Responsive Schools in Massachusetts and chief operations officer for Scotland County Schools.

He received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He also obtained a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University.

Baldwin will officially take office on July 20.

His predecessor, Dr. Takeda LeGrand, was terminated by the Scotland County Board of Education back in February. The board would only say that it was in the best interest of the students and staff that the district move in the direction of new leadership.

