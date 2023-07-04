Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: Driver killed in single-car crash near Conway

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died in a crash in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along Highway 378 near Tampa Lane, which about three miles west of Conway.

Tidwell said a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading west on Highway 378 when the SUV ran off the road and overturned.

The driver, which was the only person inside the SUV, was killed.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
Over 20 rip current rescues reported near Myrtle Beach Sunday
Derrick Hilton has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016.
Socastee High School mourns basketball coach lost to cancer
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash still in ‘early’ stages of investigation
Okera Abijah Bomani, 59, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, prohibited acts in...
Reports: Man chases victim, tries to assault her with ‘large brick’

Latest News

Rain chances will diminish in most areas in time for fireworks.
FIRST ALERT: High heat, humidity and strong storms on tap this July 4th
Crews responded at 12:24 p.m. to the 2000th block of W Church Street.
Possible propane tank explosion caused fire at GCSD administration building, district says
Possible propane tank explosion caused fire at GCSD administration building, district says
Scotland County Schools hires new superintendent