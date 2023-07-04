SCHP: Driver killed in single-car crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died in a crash in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday along Highway 378 near Tampa Lane, which about three miles west of Conway.

Tidwell said a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading west on Highway 378 when the SUV ran off the road and overturned.

The driver, which was the only person inside the SUV, was killed.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.