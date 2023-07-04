‘Salute from the Shore’ returns to S.C. coast for July 4th tradition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Independence Day tradition in South Carolina will take place Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The popular Salute From The Shore military flyover will take off Tuesday, July 4, marking its 14th year.

Those along the beach will be able to spot military and civilian aircraft as they fly over the South Carolina coast from Cherry Grove down to Beaufort. In addition to F-16s and a C-17, this year’s event will also include two new aircraft including a Nanchag CJ-6 and a Focke Wulf FWP-149.

The event was canceled last year due to heavy storms in the Grand Strand. But Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said Mother Nature will be cooperating and planes will be able to fly for the 2023 event.

After being rained out last year, Salute from the Shore is back this year with a much better forecast. However, it will be steamy as you watch from the beach. If you need a boost of patriotism, this is the even for you! #SCwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/Db6N9rZLJr — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) July 4, 2023

Below is the schedule for the flights, but organizers said that those who want to watch are encouraged to arrive at their respective beaches early.

Salute from the Shore schedule on July 4, 2023 (Source: Salute from the Shore)

