Over 100 golf carts take part in Surfside Beach 4th of July parade

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach came together for its annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade.

Over 100 golf carts rolled through the streets of Surfside Beach all decked out in red, white and blue, while locals and tourists waved their American flags.

For nearly 50 years, Suchira and Erjon Kalaja have come down to Surfside Beach from Boston for this event. For the Kalajas, the feeling of celebrating the Fourth Of July in Surfside Beach is unmatched.

“I am an immigrant. I’m so grateful for the country and just to be here and see how much people enjoy celebrating the country. It’s just such an amazing feeling,” Suchira Kalaja said.

While everyone was welcome to watch, there were a few rules for those who participated in the parade.

Only golf carts were allowed to drive in the event, and your cart had to be decorated patriotically.

But Cory Osteen, who owns Golf Carts Modified, showed WMBF News how a Cadillac can be turned into a golf cart.

“The cart has been put on a golf cart chassis and it’s been cut and stretched, the doors were added, trunk was added and hood was added and it is now a golf cart,” Osteen explained.

Osteen brings his golf cart creations to the Surfside Beach Golf Cart Parade every year, and said that being in Surfside Beach during the holiday is special.

“We can show our appreciation to everyone, especially ones who have fallen for this, for today,” Osteen said.

