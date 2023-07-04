Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested for allegedly killing woman with stolen forklift, authorities say

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged...
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a news release(Charles County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Authorities reported a man was arrested after he allegedly stole a forklift from a Maryland home improvement store and killed a woman in the parking lot after ramming the car in which she was sleeping.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Brown broke into a Lowe’s store in Waldorf after midnight on Sunday and stole a forklift, the sheriff’s office said. Brown then rammed through the rear gates of the store and hit a parked car, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman who was sleeping in the car tried to run away. Brown followed her, ran her over, stole her car and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was found dead under the forklift, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the two people did not know each other and it was not immediately known why Brown hit Pinkney’s car and ran her over. They are both from Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was arrested later Sunday after detectives found Pinkney’s car near Brown’s house. Brown was being held in jail without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer Tuesday.

Waldorf is located about 56 miles (90 kilometers) south of Baltimore.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
Derrick Hilton has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016.
Socastee High School mourns basketball coach lost to cancer
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
Over 20 rip current rescues reported near Myrtle Beach Sunday
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash still in ‘early’ stages of investigation
Fourth of July
LIST: Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand

Latest News

Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina
Jason Back
Deputies make arrest in Darlington County homicide investigation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
LIVE: Biden to address NEA