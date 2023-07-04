‘It’s a scary sight’: Community shaken after witnessing plane moments before crashing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - People who live close to Sunday’s deadly plane crash in North Myrtle Beach remembered the moments when they knew something was wrong.

Some people said they heard a loud boom near the Dye Club community, while others said they saw the plane seconds before it went down.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper A-32 crashed around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the five people on board all died.

Just minutes away from the Intracoastal Waterway, those in the Dye Club community shared it was a scary situation.

Mona Dixon, a North Myrtle resident, said she was out front watering her flowers when the plane crashed. She said going through that has made her uneasy of planes flying overhead.

“Make you rather nervous now that you heard a couple of loud noises from planes,” Dixon said. “It does make you kind of lookup. But you know, it can happen anywhere. My husband and I did walk over there to the area and said a prayer yesterday evening for them. It’s rather haunting and it is the power of prayer and sending those souls on their way.”

Jayden Evans, visiting from New Jersey, said he was inside with family playing Monopoly when he heard the loud crash.

“It’s a scary sight, scary thing to live in,” Evans said. “Just think that could have been my family there and I could be home and it’s just sad that some people don’t have family members coming home to them.”

Residents shared that their hearts go out to the families impacted.

The investigation into what caused the crash is underway by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

